The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) travel to face the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies put up 17.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Penguins give up to opponents (58.9).

Oakland is 5-4 when it scores more than 58.9 points.

Youngstown State has a 5-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.

The 58 points per game the Penguins average are 14.2 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.2).

When Oakland gives up fewer than 58 points, it is 2-0.

The Penguins are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede to opponents (44.2%).

The Golden Grizzlies' 39.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.1 higher than the Penguins have conceded.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 12.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.2 FG%

12.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.2 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)

11 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60) Maddy Skorupski: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Markyia McCormick: 12.5 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63) Alexis Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

