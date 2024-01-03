Midland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Midland County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
H. H. Dow High School at Arthur Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestaburg High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
