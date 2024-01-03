Mecosta County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mecosta County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkerville High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morley Stanwood High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Hills High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Alma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.