Macomb County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Macomb County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brown City High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.