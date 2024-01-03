The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) are monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers lost their last game 129-109 against the Pelicans on Sunday. In the losing effort, LeBron James led the Lakers with 34 points.

The Heat are coming off of a 121-104 loss to the Clippers in their most recent outing on Monday. Bam Adebayo's team-leading 21 points paced the Heat in the losing effort.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Groin 6.8 2.6 1.6 Rui Hachimura PF Questionable Calf 11.6 3.7 1 D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Foot 21 5 4.5 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Back 10 2.7 3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Jaw 6 2.9 1.4 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Ankle 11 5.1 2.3

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

