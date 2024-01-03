Lakers vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
- The Heat's .455 ATS win percentage (15-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (16 out of 33).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 14-7, while the Heat are 5-9 as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers rank 17th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.7 points allowed per game.
- Los Angeles is averaging 43.6 boards per game (18th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).
- The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 dimes per contest.
- So far this season, Los Angeles is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).
- While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Heat are 21st in the league on offense (113 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112 points conceded).
- In 2023-24, Miami is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.4 per game) but fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.1).
- The Heat are 17th in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.
- In 2023-24, Miami is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).
- The Heat are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).
