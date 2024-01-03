The New York Knicks (18-15) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -9.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 21 of 33 games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to total more than 219.5 points.
  • New York has an average total of 228.9 in its outings this year, 9.4 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 11 (73.3%) of those contests.
  • New York has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 20 games this season that have had more than 219.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 221.5, two more points than this game's total.
  • Chicago is 17-18-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (38.1%) in those games.
  • This season, Chicago has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 21 63.6% 115.2 224.7 113.7 225.7 225.8
Bulls 20 57.1% 109.5 224.7 112 225.7 221.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
  • New York sports a better record against the spread at home (7-6-0) than it does on the road (10-10-0).
  • The Knicks record 115.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls allow.
  • New York is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bulls have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
  • Chicago has been better against the spread at home (10-10-0) than on the road (7-8-0) this season.
  • The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Knicks and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 17-16 3-1 18-15
Bulls 17-18 4-3 18-17

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Knicks Bulls
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
13-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 11-1
14-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
113.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
11-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-8
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.