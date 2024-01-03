The Detroit Pistons, Kevin Knox included, face off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Knox, in his last showing, had 11 points in a 136-113 loss to the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Knox, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Knox Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.4 6.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 1.4 Assists -- 0.5 0.4 PRA -- 10.2 7.9 PR -- 9.7 7.5 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Kevin Knox Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 3.0% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Knox's opponents, the Jazz, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.9 points per game.

The Jazz allow 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are 28th in the league, giving up 28.3 per contest.

Conceding 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kevin Knox vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 24 10 5 0 1 0 0 12/20/2022 19 9 3 1 2 0 0 11/23/2022 26 21 3 0 6 0 0

