The Utah Jazz (15-19) are favored (by 8.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 121 - Pistons 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 8.5)

Jazz (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-10.2)

Jazz (-10.2) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.9

The Jazz have covered more often than the Pistons this year, sporting an ATS record of 20-14-0, compared to the 12-21-0 record of the Pistons.

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (21 out of 33).

The Jazz have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-1) this season, higher than the .100 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (3-27).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league on offense (110.4 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (121.7 points conceded).

On the boards, Detroit is 19th in the league in rebounds (43.4 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (42.8 per game).

This season the Pistons are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 25.6 per game.

Detroit is the worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

The Pistons are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.