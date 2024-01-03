The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Duren, in his last showing, had 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 136-113 loss to the Rockets.

We're going to break down Duren's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 13.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.8 Assists -- 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 27.1 27.9 PR -- 24.7 26



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

Duren's opponents, the Jazz, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Jazz allow 117.9 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz give up 28.3 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Duren vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 30 15 14 0 0 0 0 11/23/2022 27 4 7 0 0 2 2

