Jaden Ivey will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

In his most recent time out, a 136-113 loss to the Rockets, Ivey totaled 19 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Ivey, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.1 4.0 PRA -- 19.7 25 PR -- 16.6 21 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Ivey has made 4.4 shots per game, which accounts for 9.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Ivey's Pistons average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are the league's fastest with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.9 points per game, the Jazz are the 22nd-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.3 assists per game.

The Jazz give up 14 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 35 24 5 7 2 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.