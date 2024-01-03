Isabella County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Isabella County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashley High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
