Ingham County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Ingham County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
