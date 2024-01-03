If you live in Gratiot County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ashley High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Hills High School at Alma High School