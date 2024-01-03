Grand Traverse County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Christian School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
