Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Christian School at Reed City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Reed City, MI

Reed City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City St. Francis High School at Big Rapids High School