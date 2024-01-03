How to Watch the Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 60.5 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
- Northern Illinois has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.
- The 70.1 points per game the Huskies score are the same as the Eagles give up.
- Northern Illinois is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
- Eastern Michigan is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
- The Huskies are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.6%).
- The Eagles' 36.3 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Huskies have given up.
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Kennedi Myles: 6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 31.3 FG%
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Tayra Eke: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Cali Denson: 8.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|L 72-51
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 84-74
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 69-44
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Toledo
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
