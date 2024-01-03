Wednesday's contest at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 73-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Northern Illinois.

The Eagles came out on top in their most recent outing 69-44 against Saginaw Valley on Friday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 73, Eastern Michigan 62

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on November 18, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 68-65 home victory.

Eastern Michigan has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Eastern Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 310) on November 18

84-74 on the road over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 15

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Kennedi Myles: 6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 31.3 FG%

6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 31.3 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Tayra Eke: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.4 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.4 FG% Cali Denson: 8.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

8.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 60.5 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (304th in college basketball). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

