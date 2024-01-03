The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) face the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) in a clash of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Lexi Fleming: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Amy Velasco: 12.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Paige Kohler: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Morgan Sharps: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

