Wednesday's contest at McGuirk Arena has the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-62 win, heavily favoring Bowling Green.

The Chippewas lost their most recent outing 67-57 against North Dakota State on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 78, Central Michigan 62

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

This year, the Chippewas are winless versus Division 1 opponents.

Central Michigan has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG% Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 53.3 FG% Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

10.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas are being outscored by 12.4 points per game with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (213th in college basketball) and allow 76.6 per outing (340th in college basketball).

