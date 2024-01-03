On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz (15-19) heads into a home matchup with Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons (3-30) at Delta Center, with the opening tip at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cade Cunningham vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1242.6 908.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.7 37.9 Fantasy Rank - 27

Buy Markkanen and Cunningham gear on Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cade Cunningham averages 23 points, 4 boards and 7.3 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Pistons' -373 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 121.7 per outing (26th in league).

Detroit averages 43.4 rebounds per game (20th in league), compared to the 42.8 of its opponents.

The Pistons hit 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34% from deep (28th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38%.

Detroit has committed 4.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.8 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.7 (27th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points, 1.6 assists and 8.5 boards per game.

The Jazz are being outscored by 4.1 points per game with a -141 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 117.9 per contest (22nd in the league).

Utah wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It records 46.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.2 per outing.

The Jazz connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 35% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 14 their opponents make while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 3.3 turnovers per game, committing 15.6 (29th in NBA action) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cade Cunningham vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game -7.5 -0.4 Usage Percentage 30.4% 25% True Shooting Pct 53.9% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 6.4% 14.2% Assist Pct 34.2% 7.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.