Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 136-113 loss against the Rockets, Cunningham tallied six points and 10 assists.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.0 25.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 8.5 7.3 7.4 PRA -- 34.3 36.8 PR -- 27 29.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Jazz

Cunningham is responsible for attempting 21.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

Cunningham is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Cunningham's opponents, the Jazz, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Jazz have given up 117.9 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are 28th in the league, conceding 28.3 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 14 makes per contest.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 39 28 6 10 2 1 2

