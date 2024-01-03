Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bogdanovic, in his last game (January 1 loss against the Rockets), put up 14 points.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 19.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 PRA -- 25.5 PR -- 22.8 3PM 2.5 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Jazz

Bogdanovic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 6.7 per game, which account for 7.1% and 6.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Jazz, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.3 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Jazz allow 117.9 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have given up 28.3 per contest, 28th in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 14 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 35 8 1 1 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.