How to Watch the Baylor vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (12-0) host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Horned Frogs, winners of 14 in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up.
- TCU has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The 84.7 points per game the Bears record are 31.3 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).
- Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
- TCU has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 48% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.
- The Horned Frogs' 47.1 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Bears have given up.
Baylor Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)
- Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
TCU Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|W 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|W 96-56
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 87-34
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|W 81-67
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.