How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
- Western Michigan is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the RedHawks sit at 311th.
- The Broncos' 71.4 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the RedHawks allow.
- Western Michigan is 2-2 when it scores more than 71.6 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Western Michigan is scoring 13.4 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (65).
- The Broncos are conceding fewer points at home (73 per game) than on the road (80.2).
- Western Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (25.4%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|L 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 90-77
|Wolstein Center
|12/29/2023
|Aquinas (MI)
|W 127-71
|University Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/9/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|University Arena
