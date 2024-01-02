The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
  • Western Michigan is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the RedHawks sit at 311th.
  • The Broncos' 71.4 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the RedHawks allow.
  • Western Michigan is 2-2 when it scores more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Western Michigan is scoring 13.4 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (65).
  • The Broncos are conceding fewer points at home (73 per game) than on the road (80.2).
  • Western Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (25.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC L 89-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State L 90-77 Wolstein Center
12/29/2023 Aquinas (MI) W 127-71 University Arena
1/2/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
1/6/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/9/2024 Northern Illinois - University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.