Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Sharks on January 2, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Tomas Hertl and others in the Detroit Red Wings-San Jose Sharks matchup at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
DeBrincat is Detroit's top contributor with 38 points. He has 17 goals and 21 assists this season.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|3
|3
|4
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 13 goals and 18 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|5
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and added 17 assists through 37 games for Detroit.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Hertl has totaled 13 goals and 15 assists in 36 games for San Jose, good for 28 points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canucks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mikael Granlund has racked up 24 points this season, with four goals and 20 assists.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
