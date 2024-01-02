The Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3), who have lost eight in a row, on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-185) Sharks (+150) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have gone 7-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Detroit has gone 1-3 (winning 25.0%).

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

Detroit's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 23 times.

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Sharks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 131 (3rd) Goals 75 (32nd) 128 (27th) Goals Allowed 150 (32nd) 32 (6th) Power Play Goals 19 (23rd) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (30th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Detroit has gone 3-7-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit hit the over seven times.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.

The Red Wings net the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 131 this season.

The Red Wings are ranked 27th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 128 total goals (3.5 per game).

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

