Red Wings vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3, losers of eight straight) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Tuesday, January 2 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
During the last 10 outings for the Red Wings, their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has allowed 38 (they have a 3-7-0 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (16.7% success rate).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's matchup.
Red Wings vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Red Wings 4, Sharks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-185)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 17-16-4 record overall, with a 4-4-8 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- In the 16 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-7-4 record (good for 14 points).
- In the four games this season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.
- Detroit finished 0-4-1 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Red Wings are 17-6-3 in the 26 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 37 points).
- In the 10 games when Detroit has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-5-0.
- In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit is 7-4-2 (16 points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 22 times, and went 10-10-2 (22 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|5th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.03
|32nd
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|4.05
|32nd
|23rd
|29.9
|Shots
|25.3
|32nd
|25th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|35.6
|32nd
|14th
|21.48%
|Power Play %
|19.39%
|19th
|14th
|80.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.22%
|28th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.