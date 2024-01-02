Patrick Kane will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kane? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrick Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is -3.

Kane has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kane has a point in eight games this year (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

Kane has had an assist in a game five times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -75 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 4 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.