In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Patrick Kane to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:32 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 20:19 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:58 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:01 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

