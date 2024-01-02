The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

  • In one of 29 games this season, Maatta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Maatta has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 5-4 OT
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

