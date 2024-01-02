The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.

The Tar Heels record 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).

North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Pittsburgh is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.

The Panthers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.

Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).

Defensively the Tar Heels played better in home games last year, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.

North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Pittsburgh put up 77.8 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (75.4).

At home, the Panthers gave up 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh made fewer treys on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

