How to Watch the Michigan State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Spartans, winners of four in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Michigan State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans score an average of 92.5 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 66 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Michigan State is 11-2 when it scores more than 66 points.
- Iowa is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 92.5 points.
- The 90.8 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 25.7 more points than the Spartans allow (65.1).
- When Iowa scores more than 65.1 points, it is 13-0.
- Michigan State has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 51.3% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans concede to opponents (41.2%).
- The Spartans make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Michigan State Leaders
- Julia Ayrault: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87)
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45)
- Theryn Hallock: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Richmond
|W 83-76
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/21/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 105-66
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 98-87
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/9/2024
|Maryland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
