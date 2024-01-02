Michigan State vs. Iowa January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (8-2) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Julia Ayrault: 12.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Theryn Hallock: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.