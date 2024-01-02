Tuesday's game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-73 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Spartans are coming off of a 98-87 win against Penn State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Michigan State 73

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

On December 30, the Spartans registered their signature win of the season, a 98-87 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Spartans are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Michigan State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

98-87 on the road over Penn State (No. 43) on December 30

83-76 over Richmond (No. 58) on December 20

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 77) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 104) on November 23

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 170) on November 12

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87)

16.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45)

14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45) Theryn Hallock: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 27.4 points per game, with a +356 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.5 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 65.1 per contest (205th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.