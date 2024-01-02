Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
When the Detroit Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Rasmussen stats and insights
- Rasmussen has scored in six of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots and scored two goals.
- Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
- Rasmussen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Rasmussen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
