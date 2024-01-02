In a Tuesday NCAA Men's Hockey schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the match featuring Merrimack versus Holy Cross is a game to catch.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Holy Cross vs Merrimack

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.