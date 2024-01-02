Lucas Raymond will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks face off at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Does a wager on Raymond intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 17:34 on the ice per game.

Raymond has a goal in 11 of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Raymond has a point in 20 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points seven times.

In 13 of 37 games this season, Raymond has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Raymond has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Raymond has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -75 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 37 Games 3 28 Points 2 11 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

