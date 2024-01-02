For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Joe Veleno a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Veleno stats and insights

  • Veleno has scored in six of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Veleno has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Veleno averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:29 Home L 5-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.