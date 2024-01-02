For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Joe Veleno a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

Veleno has scored in six of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Veleno has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Veleno averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:29 Home L 5-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

