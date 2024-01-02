The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, will be in action Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. There are prop bets for Compher available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

J.T. Compher vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:59 per game on the ice, is -3.

Compher has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Compher has a point in 17 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Compher has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Compher goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Compher has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Compher Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-75) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 32 Games 4 23 Points 0 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

