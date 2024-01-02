The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Bowling Green has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Falcons' 11 games have hit the over.

