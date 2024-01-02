The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.

This season, Eastern Michigan has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.5% from the field.

The Eagles are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 258th.

The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up.

Eastern Michigan is 7-2 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home Eastern Michigan is putting up 68.2 points per game, 2.6 more than it is averaging on the road (65.6).

At home, the Eagles allow 64.2 points per game. Away, they give up 84.

At home, Eastern Michigan drains 5.5 3-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.4%) than on the road (33%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule