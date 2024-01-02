The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Dylan Larkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:03 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

