The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Dylan Larkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Larkin stats and insights

  • Larkin has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:03 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.