On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Christian Fischer going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

  • In two of 34 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).
  • Fischer has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 5-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:37 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:52 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

