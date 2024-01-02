On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Christian Fischer going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).

Fischer has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 5-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:52 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

