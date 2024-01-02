Central Michigan vs. Buffalo January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (1-9, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC squad, the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kanye Jones: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|314th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|67.8
|309th
|318th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|81.9
|352nd
|338th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|155th
|186th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|100th
|291st
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|333rd
|10.7
|Assists
|11.8
|294th
|291st
|13.2
|Turnovers
|16.3
|361st
