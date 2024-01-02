The Buffalo Bulls (1-9, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC squad, the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 314th 67.5 Points Scored 67.8 309th 318th 77.7 Points Allowed 81.9 352nd 338th 32.1 Rebounds 37.3 155th 186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 100th 291st 6.2 3pt Made 6.2 291st 333rd 10.7 Assists 11.8 294th 291st 13.2 Turnovers 16.3 361st

