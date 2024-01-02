The Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) aim to end a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

In games Central Michigan shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 170th.

The 65.4 points per game the Chippewas score are 14.6 fewer points than the Bulls allow (80).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Michigan is putting up 16 more points per game (75) than it is on the road (59).

In 2023-24, the Chippewas are giving up 67.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 86.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Central Michigan has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 9 treys per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.2 threes per game and a 24.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule