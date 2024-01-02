Tuesday's game between the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Central Michigan coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 2.

The game has no line set.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 74, Buffalo 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-4.6)

Central Michigan (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Central Michigan has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Buffalo's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Chippewas have a 6-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulls have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -128 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.4 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 76.1 per outing (295th in college basketball).

Central Michigan records 32.9 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.6 boards per game.

Central Michigan connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc (271st in college basketball). It is making 2.1 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game while shooting 34.3%.

The Chippewas record 84.1 points per 100 possessions (343rd in college basketball), while giving up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball).

Central Michigan and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Chippewas commit 13.2 per game (292nd in college basketball) and force 12.3 (168th in college basketball action).

