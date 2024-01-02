Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Andrew Copp find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Copp stats and insights
- In four of 37 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).
- Copp has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.