Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrincat stats and insights
- In 12 of 37 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- DeBrincat has picked up seven goals and six assists on the power play.
- DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|3
|1
|2
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|19:25
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
