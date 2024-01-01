The Houston Rockets (15-15) will try to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-29) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pistons vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 121 - Pistons 106

Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 7.5)

Rockets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-15.8)

Rockets (-15.8) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Rockets have covered more often than the Pistons this season, tallying an ATS record of 19-11-0, compared to the 12-20-0 record of the Pistons.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Detroit is 8-12 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record Houston racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Houston does it less often (40% of the time) than Detroit (62.5%).

The Rockets have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-2) this season while the Pistons have a .103 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-26).

Pistons Performance Insights

On offense, the Pistons are the fourth-worst squad in the league (110.3 points per game). On defense, they are 25th (121.2 points allowed per game).

At 43.6 rebounds per game and 42.9 rebounds conceded, Detroit is 19th and 11th in the NBA, respectively.

The Pistons are 20th in the league in assists (25.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the league in committing them (15.7 per game). And it is fifth-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Pistons are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.1 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

