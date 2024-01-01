Newcastle United and Liverpool FC hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Premier League slate today.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United journeys to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-225)

Liverpool FC (-225) Underdog: Newcastle United (+550)

Newcastle United (+550) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.